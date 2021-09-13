Epstein & White Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.3% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 47.3% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,878 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.9% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,106 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,347,416 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $335,516,000 after buying an additional 205,522 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 96,894 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 55,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $143.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.30 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $162.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

