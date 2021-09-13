EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,192 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.91.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $68.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

