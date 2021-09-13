Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,758 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 43,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Shares of SIGI opened at $80.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.59. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $86.25.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

