Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5 Million Stock Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 79,801 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 30.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUAN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NUAN opened at $55.21 on Monday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $55.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.84.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

