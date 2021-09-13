Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Enterprise Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by 63.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Enterprise Financial Services has a payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Shares of EFSC opened at $43.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.28. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $97.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,608 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,101 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

