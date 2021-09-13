Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Holdings Increased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Entegris by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Entegris news, Director James P. Lederer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,766,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,127 shares of company stock valued at $7,243,030. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENTG traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.29. 47,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,120. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.17. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on ENTG. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

