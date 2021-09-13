Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Gap Down to $138.70

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $138.70, but opened at $134.84. Endava shares last traded at $132.29, with a volume of 6,042 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 17.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Endava by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Endava by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Endava by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

About Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

