Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENTA shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $56.07 on Monday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.74.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

