Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 2,037 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,325 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.2% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 14,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 63,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,455 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $119.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $81.75 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $140.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.