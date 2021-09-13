Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.5% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Facebook by 3.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,546,565,000 after buying an additional 426,524 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $381.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $361.58 and a 200-day moving average of $327.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.98.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total value of $25,784,961.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,506,840 shares of company stock valued at $892,076,939 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

