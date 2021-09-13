Elrond (EGLD) Price Reaches $279.31

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 59% against the dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $5.43 billion and approximately $865.95 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for about $279.31 or 0.00622368 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00122980 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004725 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00018699 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00044365 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00013660 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,393,606 coins and its circulating supply is 19,434,955 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

