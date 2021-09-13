Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,551 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,615 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $120,556,000 after purchasing an additional 57,321 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $204,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,237 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 25,127 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total transaction of $475,404.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,802.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,961. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $145.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.21.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

