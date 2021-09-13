Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Insider Paul Andrew Appleby Sells 7,448 Shares

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $1,209,778.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,777.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE ESTC opened at $159.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.95 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a twelve month low of $97.48 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Elastic by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. increased their price target on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.50.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

