Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 519,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53,910 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $53,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,395,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,752,000 after buying an additional 181,299 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 121,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after buying an additional 20,241 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,600,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $841,568.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,530 shares of company stock worth $11,055,715 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,817. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.91. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $123.27. The company has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

