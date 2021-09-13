Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $13.90 Million Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,137,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,901,000. BlackBerry comprises approximately 0.8% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1,986.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

In other news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BB. CIBC cut shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.25.

NYSE:BB traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $10.52. 140,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,422,109. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.