Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 14,546 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,546 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.07% of Cboe Global Markets worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,546 shares of company stock worth $2,446,744 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.54. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBOE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.54.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

