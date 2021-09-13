Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $11.22 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,632 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 19,288 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.81. 267,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,242,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $252.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.29. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.74 and a 1-year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.26.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

