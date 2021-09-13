Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 65.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after purchasing an additional 311,153 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ecolab by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,228,000 after purchasing an additional 552,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $900,329,000 after purchasing an additional 47,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ecolab by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,818,000 after purchasing an additional 260,213 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Ecolab by 23.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,341,000 after purchasing an additional 617,083 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.18. 28,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.89. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.60.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,460 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,974. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

