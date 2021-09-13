EchoLink Price Tops $0.0018 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. EchoLink has a market cap of $883,249.24 and $16,432.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EchoLink has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00059067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00150631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00042223 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

