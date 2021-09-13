Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ECHO. Stephens lifted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Echo Global Logistics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.41.

Shares of ECHO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.77. The company had a trading volume of 46,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,669. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $934.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.26 million. Analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,673,000 after purchasing an additional 135,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,361,000 after purchasing an additional 40,294 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 40.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,813,000 after purchasing an additional 307,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,340,000 after purchasing an additional 32,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 615,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

