Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises about 2.5% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,164,979,000 after buying an additional 75,938 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Eaton by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,057,000 after purchasing an additional 97,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,890,000 after purchasing an additional 109,488 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after purchasing an additional 787,040 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton by 21.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after purchasing an additional 707,368 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

NYSE:ETN opened at $160.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.82. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $96.24 and a one year high of $171.32. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

