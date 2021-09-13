easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Hold Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

EJTTF opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.01. easyJet has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

