easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Hold Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

EJTTF opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.01. easyJet has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

