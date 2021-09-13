Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.70 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will report sales of $46.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.80 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $49.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $185.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $180.86 million to $191.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $286.00 million, with estimates ranging from $265.70 million to $306.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EGRX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.35. The stock had a trading volume of 105,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,601. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average is $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.63 million, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.82. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

