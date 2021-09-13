Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

DLNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $3.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 33.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 142,157 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. 7.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

