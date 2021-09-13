Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of DUK opened at $103.20 on Monday. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.37. The stock has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.95%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,976,000 after buying an additional 31,540 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Duke Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

