Duality Advisers LP Sells 3,840 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 82.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Zai Lab in the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $137.34 on Monday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $72.76 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.90.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 29,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $4,489,493.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,466,180.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $1,509,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 316,125 shares of company stock worth $49,441,393. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

