Duality Advisers LP Sells 28,600 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,496,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 64,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $33.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

