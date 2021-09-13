Duality Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $108.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $410.28 million for the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

