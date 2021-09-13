Duality Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 168.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Xencor were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XNCR. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Xencor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,430,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xencor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,389,000 after purchasing an additional 277,940 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 1st quarter worth $9,678,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,007,000 after acquiring an additional 353,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XNCR shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $32.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.19 and a beta of 0.67. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

