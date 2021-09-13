Duality Advisers LP Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,464 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 43.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 15,513 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at about $68,958,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 25.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 130.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 16,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $31.30 on Monday. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.66.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

