DPRating (RATING) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,725.00

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, DPRating has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. DPRating has a market capitalization of $871,133.26 and $7,725.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00060211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.86 or 0.00148491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00013565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00042890 BTC.

DPRating Profile

DPRating is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

