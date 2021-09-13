Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domtar were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Domtar by 535.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 409.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar during the first quarter worth $129,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar during the first quarter worth $216,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFS stock opened at $54.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Domtar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.87.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UFS. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domtar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

