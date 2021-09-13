Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

UFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Get Domtar alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Domtar by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Domtar by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Domtar by 15.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Domtar during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in Domtar during the first quarter worth about $216,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UFS opened at $54.98 on Monday. Domtar has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.69.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Domtar will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.