Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Discovery by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,985,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Discovery by 1,206.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 94,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DISCA stock opened at $26.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DISCA shares. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

