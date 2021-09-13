Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of DIISY stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. This is a positive change from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $1.21.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

