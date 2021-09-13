DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,383 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DKS. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

NYSE:DKS opened at $132.06 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.46. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

