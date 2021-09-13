Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,270 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for about 1.7% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,241,000 after buying an additional 1,391,512 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 52.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 33,823 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,737.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 29,507 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 61.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 226,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 85,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN opened at $28.07 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.95, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

