Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €19.40 ($22.82).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

ETR DEQ opened at €18.63 ($21.92) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -13.44. Deutsche EuroShop has a fifty-two week low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a fifty-two week high of €21.68 ($25.51). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

