Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $256.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $246.00 to $256.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $220.18.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $190.38 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $165.38 and a one year high of $229.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $33,856,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,188,000 after acquiring an additional 129,938 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,765,000 after acquiring an additional 101,807 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at $14,729,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $180,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

