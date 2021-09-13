Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Price Target to $21.00

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.80.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

NYSE UBA opened at $19.03 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $766.57 million, a PE ratio of 73.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.