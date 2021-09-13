Delphy (DPY) Price Reaches $0.0233 on Exchanges

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 47.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. Delphy has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Delphy has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. One Delphy coin can currently be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00059135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.23 or 0.00149649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00013328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00042566 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.