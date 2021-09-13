Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.43.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DCPH stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.14. 357,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,390. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.