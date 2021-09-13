Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV Corp’s Quiet Period Will Expire on September 20th (NASDAQ:DCRDU)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV’s (NASDAQ:DCRDU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, September 20th. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV had issued 27,500,000 shares in its public offering on August 11th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

DCRDU stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

