Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DVDCF. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Davide Campari-Milano from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a $13.30 price target on Davide Campari-Milano and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.85. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $14.47.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

