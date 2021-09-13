Datum (DAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Datum has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $26,706.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Datum has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00059224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00153415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00042751 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

