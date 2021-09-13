Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

Shares of DHR opened at $330.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.22. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $201.44 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $235.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

