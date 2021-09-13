Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,710 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 34.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,953,000 after purchasing an additional 45,992 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Humana by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Humana by 5.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Humana by 38.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.63.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $401.98 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.