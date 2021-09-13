Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.48 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 73,070 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

Shares of MA stock opened at $347.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.07.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

