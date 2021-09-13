Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 86 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $30,215,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 24.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.99.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $341.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $345.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

