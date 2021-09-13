Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 21,542 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,542 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $11,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $123.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 884.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.81 and a 200-day moving average of $143.25.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

